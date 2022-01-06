News & Notes: Greg Roman Discusses Red Zone, Deep Ball Struggles

Since their 8-3 start, the Ravens' lack of big plays and red zone struggles have been a major factor in their five-game losing streak that will likely leave them outside the playoffs.

In their most recent loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens settled for field goals twice after driving inside the 5-yard line, leaving the door open for Los Angeles' game-winning drive. In one-point losses to Pittsburgh and Green Bay, the Ravens failed on two-point conversion attempts late in the fourth quarter that could have won the game.

"The red zone is generally the last place where a quarterback reaches his peak, just because time and space are a huge factor there," Roman said, referring to Tyler Huntley. "He's doing some really good things down there. The whole offense, though, has to operate better down there to get in the end zone. We definitely had a couple opportunities there that we could have capitalized on and need to."

Meanwhile, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is closing on a 1,000-yard season (88 catches, 981 yards), but he has been stymied as a deep threat recently by opponents who have successfully taken the long ball out of Baltimore's offense.