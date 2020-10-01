News & Notes: Greg Roman Still Bullish on Running Game 

Play callers are often second-guessed after losses. Welcome to Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's world this week.

Coming off the Ravens' Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a talking point was that the Ravens "abandoned" the running game to too soon, which contributed to them falling behind 27-10 before halftime.

After running the ball deep into Chiefs territory on their opening drive, the Ravens threw on second- and third-and-3, and settled for a field goal. A tripping penalty negated a 14-yard run to start the next drive, which brought on three straight passes and a punt. Baltimore passed three more times on the next drive in a three-and-out.

Roman was asked questions about that on Thursday, and after reviewing the film, he said Baltimore's offensive identity had not changed.

"Anytime you lose you're going to have laments," Roman said. "I always look at myself first.

"We're going to be who we are. We're going to run it. We're going to throw it. We've got to make plays and execute. Really focus on where we can improve. It was one of those disjointed type of games where we just didn't make any plays."

Just three games into the season, the Ravens have run the ball well, but not up to last year's standards when they averaged 206.0 yards rushing per game and set the NFL team record for rushing yards in a season. This season, the Ravens rank fifth in rushing, averaging 166.3 yards.

As the Ravens look forward to Sunday's game against Washington, they would love for their running game to be productive week after week. Head Coach John Harbaugh reiterated that the team had not strayed from the offensive identity that has led to success.

"Nobody looks at the play-calling more than Greg Roman, who in my opinion, is one of the best play callers in the National Football League and has proven that," Harbaugh said. "So, he looks at it really hard, and we try to study that and try to do the best we can with it going forward. We're a running team. We want to run the ball as much as we can. We also want to be productive in the passing game and complete passes and keep drives alive.