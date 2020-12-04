News & Notes: Health Updates on Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews

Among the Ravens still remaining on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews, the team's leading pass catcher.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is close to both players. Brown, Jackson, and Andrews were all in Baltimore's 2018 draft class and Brown and Andrews were college teammates at Oklahoma. Brown has kept in touch with both as they've been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and said Jackson sounded good during a recent phone conversation.

"He's feeling well," Brown said. "He's very similar to Mark in the sense that he wants to be out there playing. This is a family here that we've been able to be a part of and help create, a certain type of atmosphere and mentality in the locker room. It's hard watching from at home, or even on the sidelines, for someone that's hurt. I know Lamar is looking forward to getting out there."

Andrew is a Type-1 diabetic, a condition that can add complications for someone with the coronavirus. However, Head Coach John Harbaugh gave an encouraging update on Andrews.

"I have not been informed of any issues," Harbaugh said. "(I) talked to Mark a couple of days ago, I'm due to call to him again. I have not heard of any negative consequences of the diabetes with Mark up until this point. So that's a positive."

Brown echoed Harbaugh's thoughts on Andrews.

"I stay in touch with him consistently, whether he's got COVID or not. That's one of my best friends," Brown said. "But he's doing really well. Obviously, he wants to be out there. He misses ball. That's what we do for a living. But he'll be excited when he can come back."