News & Notes: Jimmy Smith Returns to Practice

Baltimore still expects to run with success, regardless of how Bell's role evolves. Gus Edwards has stepped into the lead role for Dobbins, Ty'Son Williams made the team with an excellent showing in training camp and Lamar Jackson is the most dynamic running quarterback in league history. Center Bradley Bozeman said it's up to the offensive line to provide running lanes, regardless of who carries the football.

"We're going to block for whoever is back there," Bozeman said. "We're going to try to make the biggest holes, the biggest opportunities, the biggest gains in our offense that we possibly can – regardless of who's back there running the ball. Even if you bring back Marshal [Yanda] and get him at running back; he's small enough now. No matter who's back there, we're going to do our best to make sure they have a great opportunity."

Tight end Mark Andrews shares Bozeman's confidence in the running attack.