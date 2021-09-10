News & Notes: John Harbaugh Explains How Injuries Happened

Sep 10, 2021 at 01:09 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Left: RB Gus Edwards; Right: CB Marcus Peters

Season-ending knee injuries are already bad enough. But ACL tears on back-to-back plays in a practice is unheard of.

Thursday's knee injuries suffered by running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters, coupled with a recent torn Achilles in practice for running back Justice Hill, left one obvious question.

How?

Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Friday that Edwards and Peters suffered non-contact injuries. The team was not in pads Thursday. Harbaugh reviewed the injuries on tape and said it was clear what happened.

"Gus made a left-to-right cut and landed wrong on his ankle and the weight ended up going on his knee. Kind of a fluke deal," Harbaugh said. "Marcus was just kind of turning, pivoting, on a basic turn he makes dozens of times every single practice."

Harbaugh was asked about whether the Ravens' field conditions could have contributed to the injuries. Baltimore has grass practice fields at the Under Armour Performance Center.

"The grass? I don't think [that was a factor]," Harbaugh said. "I don't believe so."

Le'Veon Bell Has to Get in 'Football Shape'

The Ravens' running backs room has undergone a massive change over the past two weeks, to say the least. Ty'Son Williams is the only running back still on the team who was with Baltimore two weeks ago.

Williams will obviously be a big part of the Ravens' gameplan for Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, but it remains to be seen how the rest of the group will shake out.

Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon are the other two running backs on the 53-man roster. Veteran former Pro Bowlers Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman are on the practice squad. Two practice squad players can be activated to the active roster for gameday, but it remains to be seen who (if anyone) would get the call-up.

Considering that Murray went through an entire training camp and preseason with the New Orleans Saints, he's physically ready to play in Week 1. It's more a question of being mentally ready.

"I just saw [Murray]; he's in great shape. He's ready to go," Harbaugh said. "Le'Veon, he's been in great shape; he's got to get in football shape a little bit, get his sea legs a little bit football-wise. But he looked good yesterday in practice. Freeman was in camp, so he's in shape. So football shape does mean something.

"Now we've got to get them up to speed with the playbook. What can they take into the game Monday night? That's what we've got to figure out the next two practices over the next couple days is what different guys can handle in the game, and just make a specific gameplan for what they're ready for and merge it into our plan for the game."

Murray's Style Is a 'Great Fit' for Ravens

Ravens fans are well aware of what "The Bus" brought to Baltimore with Edwards' physical downhill running style. Baltimore can expect more of the same with Murray.

Murray stands in at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and he hits the hole with aggression. He has averaged 2.57 yards per carry after contact over his NFL career, according to Pro Football Focus.

"I think his style is a great fit," Harbaugh said. "His style fits what we do. You've seen our offense. I think you can picture him pretty easily in that offense."

Edwards Vows to Be Back 'Better and Stronger Than Ever'

When J.K. Dobbins went down in Washington, he and Harbaugh immediately talked about him coming back better than before.

Now Dobbins will have a partner and good friend in the training room with Edwards, who posted a similar message on social media Friday morning following his injury.

Philippians 4:13 states: "I can do all this through him who gives me strength." Dobbins also quoted scripture after his injury.

In other news, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Dobbins had successful ACL surgery Tuesday morning from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who is the Los Angeles Rams' and Dodgers' head team physician.

