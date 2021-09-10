News & Notes: John Harbaugh Explains How Injuries Happened

Williams will obviously be a big part of the Ravens' gameplan for Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, but it remains to be seen how the rest of the group will shake out.

Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon are the other two running backs on the 53-man roster. Veteran former Pro Bowlers Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman are on the practice squad. Two practice squad players can be activated to the active roster for gameday, but it remains to be seen who (if anyone) would get the call-up.

Considering that Murray went through an entire training camp and preseason with the New Orleans Saints, he's physically ready to play in Week 1. It's more a question of being mentally ready.

"I just saw [Murray]; he's in great shape. He's ready to go," Harbaugh said. "Le'Veon, he's been in great shape; he's got to get in football shape a little bit, get his sea legs a little bit football-wise. But he looked good yesterday in practice. Freeman was in camp, so he's in shape. So football shape does mean something.