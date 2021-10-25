News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Ravens Defense Will Be 'Mediocre' If Tackling Isn't Fixed

The Ravens will take a hard look at their tackling and overall defense during the bye week.

During Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore surrendered a season-high 520 yards of total offense. It was particularly disappointing because it was the second time in three weeks that an opponent topped 500 yards against Baltimore. The Indianapolis Colts amassed 513 yards of total offense against the Ravens in Week 5, although Baltimore escaped with a 31-25 overtime victory.

Cincinnati had big plays galore against the Ravens, including an 82-yard catch-and-run by Ja'Marr Chase, a 55-yard touchdown reception by C.J. Uzomah and a 46-yard run by Sammy Perine – backbreaking plays that were too much for Baltimore to overcome. Head Coach John Harbaugh says the Ravens (5-2) must return from their bye less vulnerable to giving up big plays.

"The biggest problem we have on defense right now in terms of big plays is not getting guys on the ground," Harbaugh said. "Whether it's been underneath slant routes or screen routes…most of them have been catch-and-run plays. Go back to the Kansas City game, that's been on-and-off a problem all year. Until we get that fixed, we'll be a very mediocre defense, generally speaking. Our guys understand that.

"When we play really good defense, we're tackling. That's got to get done. There's a lot of reasons for that. Sometimes you're not pushing to the right zones, there's more space in there than they should be. Other times we take a bad angle. Sometimes the guy's not covered. There's different reasons for it but the results are uniformly not good. When we start doing all of the little things well, then we're going to be a better defense."

Through Sunday's games, the Ravens were ranked 24th overall defensively in the NFL — 28th against the pass and fourth against the run. However, Baltimore's No. 4 ranking in run defense (86.1 yards per game) was somewhat misleading because the results have varied dramatically from week to week.

In Week 6, Baltimore's run defense was outstanding, limiting the Los Angeles Chargers to 26 yards as inside linebacker Josh Bynes made his first start and helped the front seven settle down. However, the Bengals had their way running the football during a key stretch of the fourth quarter Sunday when Baltimore needed the football back. The Ravens knew Cincinnati wanted to run, yet they couldn't stop it from happening. Joe Mixon ran for a 21-yard touchdown, then Perine's run sealed Baltimore's fate.

The Ravens pride themselves on stopping the run, and regardless of where they rank statistically, Harbaugh said the run defense needs to improve.

"Inconsistent," Harbaugh said. "We can sit there and say, 'Well, the average is this, if not for these plays it's this.' We're capable of being a dominant run defense and we are on very many plays. On very many plays there's nowhere to run. I think a couple of teams gave up on running the ball when we got the lead.