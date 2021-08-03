News & Notes: John Harbaugh Talks Timetable for Lamar Jackson's Return

Everyone is eager for the return of Lamar Jackson (Reserve/COVID 19) to practice – coaches, players and fans.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is expected back this weekend, either Friday or Saturday, depending upon when the 10-day count for his absence officially began.

"I'll plan for Friday," Harbaugh said smiling. "Plan for the best and we'll see."

The Ravens were in pads for the first time Tuesday and continued the crisp practice tone that has been set despite Jackson's absence. He will have some catching up to do once he takes the field, but center Bradley Bozeman has no doubt Jackson would get up to speed quickly.

"When he gets back he's going to be ready for it," Bozeman said. "Don't have any doubt about that. I know he's studying his butt off. He's taking his drops, probably in his living room or wherever he's doing it. The guy's going to be ready to play. He's a competitor. Excited to get him back in a couple of days and really get after it."

Newly-acquired outside linebacker Justin Houston, who officially signed Monday, will have to go through testing protocols, but he is expected to take the field in a few more days.