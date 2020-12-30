News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Can Make More Rushing History 

Lamar Jackson has a chance to make history Sunday, but his top priority is getting a victory.

Jackson needs 92 yards rushing against the Cincinnati Bengals for his second straight 1,000-yard season. No NFL quarterback has ever rushed for 1,000 yards twice in his career, but Jackson may do it in back-to-back years.

In 2019, Jackson set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback with 1,216 yards, surpassing Michael Vick, who rushed for 1,039 yards in 2006. Jackson and Vick are the only two NFL quarterbacks to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a season, and Vick never surpassed 676 rushing yards after 2006.

The possibility that Jackson will reach 1,000 yards rushing again, when opponents have tried so many ways to contain him, reflects how unique Jackson is.

However, individual goals just don't motivate Jackson. Winning does.

"Being honest, I just want to win Sunday and come out of the game healthy," Jackson said. "It doesn't really matter about any records being broken. I just want to win to get to the playoffs."

Jackson has already silenced any doubters who thought he might not be as dynamic running in the NFL as he was in college. He has the elusiveness and speed to make people miss and run away from defenders at the NFL level, just as he did at Louisville. Jackson ran for 1,571 yards in his Heisman Trophy-winning sophomore season and 1,601 yards as a junior.

"I did it in college, so I didn't ever doubt myself," Jackson said when asked if he thought he would be a 1,000-yard rusher in the NFL. "[But] it wasn't really on my mind, to be honest, that I would be running for 1,000 yards."

When the Ravens beat the Bengals, 27-3, in Week 5, Jackson threw two touchdown passes but rushed just twice for three yards, his lowest rushing output of the season. Trying to get Jackson another 1,000-yard season won't be a priority heading into the game, but Head Coach John Harbaugh was impressed when he informed that Jackson has a chance to reach another milestone.