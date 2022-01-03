News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Could Play Against Steelers

Play-Calling Was Not the Problem on Delay of Game Penalties

The Ravens had two costly delay-of-game penalties in the fourth quarter. The first and most costly came on third-and-goal from the 4-yard line, turning that situation into a 3rd-and-9.

The Ravens didn't convert and had to settle for a field goal, keeping it a one-score game at 19-14 and allowing the Rams to score a go-ahead touchdown on their final possession. The second delay of game penalty came on Baltimore's final drive when they were trying to score before time ran out.

The Ravens were playing with a backup quarterback (Huntley) and center (Trystan Colon), who replaced Bradley Bozeman when he became ill just before kickoff. But Harbaugh said the penalties should have been avoided, and that the substitutions and play calls were made with ample time to snap the ball.

"The couple that we had were basically ones we should've gotten off," Harbaugh said. "It wasn't like we were running late. Those are plays we could've gotten off and we should've gotten off. We didn't, so we're disappointed with those."

The penalty that led to the Ravens not being able to score a touchdown on their final trip came back to haunt them.

"We wanted a touchdown there," Harbaugh said. "The fact we were unable to score there to make it a nine-point difference, that was huge for us. That was really disappointing. I think we were all not very happy.