News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Not at Thursday's Practice

Justin Houston Helped Wink Martindale's Strategy Against Chiefs

The Ravens added a new wrinkle to their defensive game plan against the Chiefs, using rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to jam All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce at the line of scrimmage before coming off as a delayed pass rusher. The plan worked to perfection in the fourth quarter, when Oweh got a piece of Kelce, then pressured quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes threw a poor throw under duress that was intercepted by Young, starting Baltimore's comeback from a 35-24 deficit to win, 36-35.

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale received well-deserved praised from Harbaugh after the game for a terrific defensive game plan. However, Martindale spread the love Thursday, crediting veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston for the idea to use Oweh as one of the players who would jam Kelce at the line.

"I would like to take credit and say that it was my idea to put him out there on Kelce and do that, but it was Justin Houston," Martindale said. "What great foresight to see that. We got him work on Friday out there doing it and it was a good thing we did, because that's what caused the interception."

Oweh was named AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year in just his second NFL game. What happened to all the critics who questioned whether Oweh was too raw to be a first-round pick? The Ravens were ahead of the curve on the Oweh bandwagon, and Martindale referenced a conversation he had prior to the draft with Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome.