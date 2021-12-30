News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Not on Field to Open Thursday Practice

Dec 30, 2021 at 02:20 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson was not practicing Thursday during the portion open to the media, after returning to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

Jackson's status for Sunday's important game against the Los Angeles Rams remains in question and he has not played since injuring his ankle Dec. 12.

Backup up quarterback Tyler Huntley, who has played well in three games this season replacing Jackson, was activated Thursday from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and can play Sunday if Jackson cannot.

Before Thursday's practice, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman talked about the importance of getting practice reps this week for whichever quarterback started Sunday's game. Huntley did not practice Wednesday, and Jackson's absence Thursday would mean reps for Huntley and Josh Johnson, who was forced into action late last week.

"You obviously want to get your starter the reps," Roman said. "But when there's a chance that multiple guys could play, then you have to start to consider, 'Should we give this guy some reps? Can this guy handle all those reps? Are we better off kind of putting him on a pitch count and spreading them out?' So, I think there are definitely some options there.

"I think you have to take everything into account and factor it in. But generally speaking, the starter is the guy that's going to get all the reps. The backup now has to really learn by osmosis, by paying attention, [by] double-dipping on the film and really visualizing things."

Jackson's return to the field Wednesday was encouraging, but he did not appear to be 100%, and whether he plays Sunday depends on his progress during the week. Roman said a number of factors would be considered.

"I think it really comes down to is he ready to play?" Roman said. "I'm sure in his mind he's ready to play, but I think as coaches, it's our responsibility that he's in good enough health the way we need him to play, A, and, B, be able to play and make sure he's able to protect himself adequately. So, I think that's definitely a process that goes on day-to-day.

"That's kind of an oft-used soliloquy, if I'm using the right word. But day-to-day is kind of how you have to see it."

