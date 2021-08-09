News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Reacts to Josh Allen's Contract Extension

The Buffalo Bills became the first team to sign their quarterback as Josh Allen inked a six-year, $258 million deal last week.
Lamar Jackson took notice, but it didn't seem to move the needle for the Ravens' signal-caller who is similarly in contract extension discussions.
"That's good for him, but like I said, I'm not worried about that," Jackson said. "I'm just trying to work on getting better right now. Like, I just got off COVID[-19]. I'm worried about my teammates, and we're trying to get somewhere. So, the time will come about that."
This continues the theme of the offseason that Jackson and the Ravens have an understanding that a contract will get done at some point, but that it might not come before the season starts. Neither side appears to be in a rush, and Allen's new contract did not alter the timeline.
"Nothing has changed in the sense of it'll happen when it's going to happen [and] when it's best for both sides to happen," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Both sides want it to happen. There's really not a hurry on it.
"Lamar is going to be our quarterback for many years to come. We want him, [and] he wants us. We're focused on what's important now, which is a good practice."
Injury Updates on Kevin Zeitler and Bradley Bozeman
The Ravens' offensive line got a big boost Monday morning with the return of All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley. However, right guard Kevin Zeitler is still sidelined and center Bradley Bozeman left practice early.
Harbaugh confirmed that Zeitler has a sprained foot and said, "It won't be like a day or two, but it won't be a month."
Bozeman left practice early, but Harbaugh said it was "precautionary" and not serious.
"It was just a little strain," Harbaugh said. "I don't know what it'll do for him for tomorrow, but it shouldn't be long-term at all."
Jackson Wants His Statue Pose to be His Hurdle
The news that Jackson will get a statue in front of Louisville's Cardinal Stadium was emotionally moving for the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.
On Monday, Jackson said he's "grateful" and "honored" to be getting a statue at just 24 years old. He had no idea it was in the works. Then Jackson was asked what pose he'd like the statue to have.
"Hopefully it's 'The Leap' from Syracuse," he said. "That would be dope. But whatever they feel, I'm with it. I don't care. It's a statue. I'm grateful. I'm grateful for it."
Harbaugh Especially Happy for Hall of Fame Inductee Bill Cowher
Former Steelers Head Coach Bill Cowher went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend. Harbaugh said he didn't get a chance to watch the speeches but he was particularly happy for Cowher.
The two first connected during the NFL-USO Coaches Tour in 2009 and have remained close ever since. Cowher has also been a guest at Ravens practice in recent years.
"Congratulations to him and everybody that was inducted in there. That's really an incredible honor," Harbaugh said.
"But I'm really happy for him. He's become a great friend. I kind of watched the way he ran his teams, the way he ran his career and kind of his outlook on football, and it's impacted our program a lot."