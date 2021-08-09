News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Reacts to Josh Allen's Contract Extension

The Buffalo Bills became the first team to sign their quarterback as Josh Allen inked a six-year, $258 million deal last week.

Lamar Jackson took notice, but it didn't seem to move the needle for the Ravens' signal-caller who is similarly in contract extension discussions.

"That's good for him, but like I said, I'm not worried about that," Jackson said. "I'm just trying to work on getting better right now. Like, I just got off COVID[-19]. I'm worried about my teammates, and we're trying to get somewhere. So, the time will come about that."

This continues the theme of the offseason that Jackson and the Ravens have an understanding that a contract will get done at some point, but that it might not come before the season starts. Neither side appears to be in a rush, and Allen's new contract did not alter the timeline.

"Nothing has changed in the sense of it'll happen when it's going to happen [and] when it's best for both sides to happen," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Both sides want it to happen. There's really not a hurry on it.