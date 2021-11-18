News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Remains Out With Illness

For the second straight day, the Ravens practiced without Lamar Jackson. Baltimore's starting quarterback (illness) was not on the field Thursday as the Ravens prepared for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

However, the Ravens have a 3-0 record this season when Jackson has missed at least one practice during the week. He sat out one practice before the team's Week 3 game in Detroit and one before the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson also missed two practices before the Week 4 Denver Broncos game because of back soreness.

"I think he's feeling better. I don't really have a complete update on his status, though," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said of Jackson.

Starting center Bradley Bozeman returned to practice Thursday after also being ill Wednesday. Bozeman did not think Jackson's absence would hinder the offense Sunday.

"I really don't think it's that big of a deal," Bozeman said. "I know Lamar's doing things at home he needs to do. He's watching plays, getting everything right at home. When he comes back in, he's not going to miss a step. He's done it week in and week out, to step up to the plate when he needs to. I don't see that being an issue."

Regarding his own health, Bozeman said he felt much better Thursday and confirmed his illness was not COVID-19 related.

"You can still get just regular sick these days," Bozeman said, drawing laughter.