News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says 'We'll Have An Answer' For Cover-Zero Blitz

Jackson Baffled By This Year's Illnesses

Jackson was glad to be back at practice Friday, after staying home both Wednesday and Thursday. It was the third time this season that Jackson has missed at least one practice during the week due to an illness. Jackson doesn't know why the sickness bug keeps biting him.

"It was probably the weather change," Jackson said. "Usually, I don't get sick. I used to eat my Flintstone vitamins. My immune system should be good."

The Ravens are 3-0 this season when Jackson has missed practice time during the week. He plans to overcome his absences again, but he doesn't dismiss the importance of being at practice.

"I try to stay in tune, reaching out to coaches, coaches reaching out to me," Jackson said. "It's just the chemistry with my guys, hitting them outside the numbers, getting the ball downfield. Keeping our chemistry going.

"I definitely feel less prepared, because I want to be out there with my guys. I know I'm behind, because those guys, they're still on the field, doing what they're supposed to do, getting better each and every day. So, I'm probably like two percent behind them right now. I've got to catch up. It'll be good though, because I've got a great group of guys working with me."

Brandon Williams Will Miss Another Game

Starting defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) will miss his third straight game after being ruled out on Friday.

"I really don't have any updates on Brandon Williams or any light to shed on it, other than the fact that we'll see how he feels next week," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

The absence of Williams will likely mean more heavy duty for defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Justin Ellis, with Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Reginald McKenzie also in the rotation. Campbell leads all Ravens defensive linemen in snaps this season (412) at age 35.