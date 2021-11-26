News & Notes: Malik Harrison Could See Snaps Playing Edge 

Watkins Thrives on Clutch Catches

Two of Baltimore's biggest catches this season have been made by Watkins – a fourth-and-19 catch in Detroit that set up Justin Tucker's game-winning, record-setting 66-yard field goal, and last week's 29-yard catch on third-and-12 during Baltimore's game-winning drive in Chicago.

Watkins said being Baltimore's most experienced receiver comes in handy during pressure situations. Watkins earned a reputation for making clutch catches for the Kansas City Chiefs when he helped them win a Super Bowl, and it has carried over to Baltimore.

"It's helped me playing on good teams and making those big plays but think it's part of everybody," Watkins said. "It's part of this culture, this team. Whenever we need to make a play, somebody's going to step up and make a play. I think every wide receiver on this team in the offense is willing to do whatever to win.

"That's been my role on the team, and I honestly love it – to make those big plays in big moments – and that's kind of who I am. I just love to go out there and make those plays and have fun doing it."

Watkins said he didn't know he was about to take a hard hit from Bears safety Deon Bush after making the catch, but he held onto the football to make a huge play after Huntley escaped pressure by rolling to his right. The play by Huntley and Watkins set up a Devonta Freeman's 3-yard touchdown run.