News & Notes: Mark Andrews Isn't Worried About His Stats 

Trying to neutralize Andrews is a focal point for opposing defenses, especially after he started the season with two touchdown catches against the Cleveland Browns. But Andrews has a talent for finding different ways to get open, and he's looking forward to showing that during the final two months of the season.

"Teams and defenses have come at us every week with a different game plan," Andrews said. "A lot of guys in the middle of the field are eyeing me. I've been seeing that for the last two years. I've been getting double-teamed. I'm battle-hardened. I'm ready for that, ready for all the attention. That's going to help other guys get open.

"I feel like I'm always open. That's a mindset that I have. Even when you're covered, you're not covered; that's a tight end mindset, and so I just have to keep on going. Obviously, there's a lot of different guys, a lot of different pieces on this team that we're spreading the ball to, and that's only going to make this team better. I'm not worried about the catches."

Andrews is finding other ways to contribute. He focused on his blocking this offseason and that was never more evident than on Sunday, when Andrews put a crushing block on Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum during Lamar Jackson's touchdown run. Andrews manhandled Odum, driving him backward through the end zone.