News & Notes: Mark Andrews Sets Sights on Being NFL's Best Tight End

In Mark Andrews' mindset, there is no room for complacency.

Entering his third NFL season, Andrews has made the rapid rise from third-round draft pick (2018) to Pro Bowl tight end. However, Andrews wants to separate himself from the crowd, to assume the mantle as the league's best at his position.

That's a difficult task, in a league featuring talented tight ends like Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles, Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Austin Hooper of the Cleveland Browns, Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders and more. Andrews led the Ravens in receiving yards (852), receptions (64) and touchdown catches (10) season. Only three NFL tight ends had more yards, six had more receptions and none had more touchdowns.

But he sees plenty of room for growth. Specifically, he wants to be a premier blocking tight end, not just a tight end who excels at receiving.

"There's a lot of room for me to improve," Andrews said. "Looking back this offseason, had a ton of time to think and watch film, really work on my body to get to that next level. I want to be the best tight end. I'm not there yet. I'm excited to be able to show what I can do this year.

"I think blocking's got to be a huge thing for me, where I've got to improve. I'm going to make big strides in that area this year and have a lot more opportunities to do that this year. And continue to work as a receiving guy. That's my bread and butter, but I always want to get better than that. I want to be dangerous in all situations."

There could be even more pass-catching opportunities for Andrews, after his close friend tight end Hayden Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons during the offseason. But regardless of his stats in 2020, Andrews' biggest goal is for the season to have a happier ending.