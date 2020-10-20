News & Notes: Mark Ingram Expected Back Soon, But Ravens Suffer Other, More Major Injury

No Surprise That Marshal Yanda's Absence Is Felt

After eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda retired, the Ravens knew their first season without him at right guard would be a huge adjustment for the offensive line.

That has proven to be true. Harbaugh said Yanda was that rare player who may have been at his best when he decided to leave the game. The Ravens don't focus on Yanda not being around anymore, but it's difficult to fill the void he left. His absence is one reason the Ravens' offensive attack has not been as potent as it was in 2019.

"We don't think about it, we don't dwell on it, but if you want to make a comparison [between offenses], that's it," Harbaugh said. "Marshal, he played at a Hall of Fame level for years, but especially last year. I think in a lot of ways last year was his best year. He had so many good years, but he never played better than he did last year. He was just dominant. He was blocking two guys often times."

By winning the job as a rookie, Phillips has proven he has potential. But the Ravens' offensive line hopes to improve collectively after the bye, and the line had too many dead-ball penalties during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Yanda was the leader of the offensive line last year, but even without him Harbaugh knows the line can avoid those pre-snap mistakes.