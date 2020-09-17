News & Notes: Matt Skura Says Knee Feels Great After Return 

Returning to the starting lineup Week 1 after his serious knee injury in 2019 was an emotional experience for Matt Skura. With that achievement behind him, the Ravens' starting center feels even more confident about his health.

Skura played 49 snaps and said his knee felt fine following the season opener.

"I think I'm really close to being 100 percent, or right at 100 percent," Skura said. "It's something I'll have to work through the entire season, but right now my knee feels great. My knee was the only thing that wasn't sore after the game. That was definitely encouraging for me, going through a whole game and looking back and knowing my knee held up great."

When Skura tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in Week 12 last season, the odds were against him playing again less than a year later. But all long, Skura's goal was to be ready faster than people expected, and his hard work and determination made it happen.

"It's a remarkable accomplishment," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I'd say no, I didn't think there was any chance he would be able to go Week 1 in all honesty. I thought he'd be a PUP and come back after six weeks at the earliest type of a situation. That would've been excellent.

"For him to be back playing in the opener is a tribute to him and to our trainers and the doctors that did the surgery, just the whole thing. His wife, for putting up with him, all of these things that go into this. And he played a good solid game. He's only going to get better from here."

The interior of the Ravens' offense line had some trouble at times during the season-opener against a strong Browns defensive line. Skura was pushed backwards when fullback Patrick Ricard fumbled in the first half.