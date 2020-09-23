News & Notes: Multitalented Marlon Humphrey Is Ready for Multiple Roles

Not all elite cornerbacks are as versatile as Marlon Humphrey, able to play both outside and in the slot at an All-Pro level.

Humphrey's unique skillset becomes even more valuable to the Ravens after losing slot corner Tavon Young in Week 2 to a torn ACL. For the second straight year, a season-ending injury to Young will lead to Humphrey spending more time in the slot, depending upon the matchups that Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale wants to create.

"We haven't figured out the gameplan yet, but I'll be in there; I think some other guys will be in there," Humphrey said. "It'll be rotating all around, so I'll be outside, I'll be inside. You just never know who's going to be in there. It just depends on the formation, who they have in and what package the coaches feel like is best once it all gets settled down and we finish up the gameplan."

Playing the slot extensively last year has increased Humphrey's comfort level on the inside. Anthony Averett may also see regular snaps in the slot, and the Ravens will sort out their options this week as they prepare for the potent passing attack of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Losing Tay was tough," Humphrey said. "Tavon's not really a guy you can replace. We call him the pit bull because he's small, but he's got a big bite. But, I think we've got the guys to be able to bounce back from it.

"When I look at that nickel position, I lean on Tay a little bit, a little bit of (Lardarius) Webb. Those are two Ravens guys that did it. Chris Harris (Los Angeles Chargers) is probably one of the best guys that can flip-flop inside and outside. You have to be really savvy. Usually my body type is not a nickel corner guy. I was able to do it alright last year. We'll try to get me in there some again."

Humphrey enjoys playing the slot because it puts him in position to be a playmaker in a variety of ways. Not only is Humphrey an excellent cover corner, he's a strong tackler and his timing on blitzes is excellent.