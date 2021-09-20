News & Notes: Offensive Line Deserves Props; Will Have Rotation at Left Guard

Brandon Williams' Neck Strain Considered Minor

Nose tackle Brandon Williams exited Sunday's game in the second half with a neck strain and did not return.

Veteran Justin "Jelly" Ellis replaced Williams and the Ravens run defense had a strong night overall, limiting the Chiefs to just 62 yards and 3.4 per rush on the ground.

On Monday, Harbaugh said Williams' injury is considered "minor" but didn't give a timetable for his return.

The other injury coming out of Sunday night was a concussion suffered by DeShon Elliott, which forced him out of the game.

Brandon Stephens Steps in, With Room to Improve

There's being thrown into the fire, and then there's being thrown into your second NFL game against the Chiefs.

That was the challenge rookie third-round pick Brandon Stephens had Sunday night when he took over for Elliott in the second half. The Ravens needed defensive stops and Stephens had to do his part.

Stephens had a couple tough moments with his tackling angles, but overall did a solid job, especially considering the circumstances. Not only is he a rookie against the Chiefs, but he's also a converted college running back who then went to cornerback before shifting to NFL safety.