News & Notes: Offensive Line Deserves Props; Will Have Rotation at Left Guard

Sep 20, 2021 at 04:44 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092021-NN
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens Offense

When Head Coach John Harbaugh singled out Lamar Jackson for praise during his postgame locker room speech after beating the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, 36-35, Jackson interrupted him.

"Hey! Hey! Hey! The offensive line!" Jackson shouted.

Baltimore's offensive line received a lot of flack over the previous week after Jackson was battered in Las Vegas, ending with a game-altering overtime fumble. On Sunday night, the unit had a bounce-back game.

Against the Chiefs' dangerous defensive line, featuring Pro Bowlers Chris Jones and Frank Clark, Baltimore gave up just one sack and ran for 251 yards.

"I thought they played really well together," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Really, no missed assignments. Communication was so good. Physicality was there. The game plan was really good. We had all kinds of different types of protections we were rolling through to take care of their blitzes that [Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve] Spagnuolo does, so they played really well together."

After getting two sacks the previous week against a strong Cleveland Browns offensive line, Jones had just one tackle and one hurry in Baltimore. Clark received the lowest grade of all Chiefs defenders, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), with two tackles and one hurry.

Alejandro Villanueva, making the switch back to his natural left tackle position to fill in for Ronnie Stanley (ankle), was the Ravens' highest-graded offensive player, per PFF. In 76 snaps, he didn't give up a single pressure.

"He played well. The experience is a big part of it, for sure," Harbaugh said. "He's played that position. I'm sure it helped him a lot; he's on the side he's used to playing. It's not easy to go to the other side. I don't doubt that he can play on the right side very effectively; that's time on task. … He and Patrick Mekari cannot be overlooked."

Villanueva was far from the only Ravens lineman who played well. Patrick Mekari, who started his first-ever NFL game at right tackle, also did not allow a single pressure. Right guard Kevin Zeitler's pull block helped seal Jackson's 4th-and-1 conversion to seal the game, along with Villanueva and Trystan Colon, who entered as part of the unbalanced package.

The other important development for the Ravens' offensive line was the debut of third-round rookie Ben Cleveland – the imposing 6-foot-6, 357-pound blocker who fans fell in love with this summer. Cleveland missed time in training camp due to a concussion and Tyre Phillips and Ben Powers beat him out, leaving the rookie as a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Powers started Sunday night's game and played the majority of the snaps (44 of 76), but that left 32 snaps for Cleveland, including ones in critical situations.

Harbaugh said the Ravens will continue to rotate Powers and Cleveland moving forward.

"You never know until a guy gets in a game and plays his first game," Harbaugh said of Cleveland. "He was very solid out there, had a couple powerful, physical blocks. I would say he's young, technique-wise, when you watch him, but that's only going to get better too."

Speaking of blocking, Harbaugh also mentioned the excellent perimeter blocking after watching Sunday night's game on film. Tight end Mark Andrews, who has emphasized improving his blocking, received the team's highest run-blocking grade.

Brandon Williams' Neck Strain Considered Minor

Nose tackle Brandon Williams exited Sunday's game in the second half with a neck strain and did not return.

Veteran Justin "Jelly" Ellis replaced Williams and the Ravens run defense had a strong night overall, limiting the Chiefs to just 62 yards and 3.4 per rush on the ground.

On Monday, Harbaugh said Williams' injury is considered "minor" but didn't give a timetable for his return.

The other injury coming out of Sunday night was a concussion suffered by DeShon Elliott, which forced him out of the game.

Brandon Stephens Steps in, With Room to Improve

There's being thrown into the fire, and then there's being thrown into your second NFL game against the Chiefs.

That was the challenge rookie third-round pick Brandon Stephens had Sunday night when he took over for Elliott in the second half. The Ravens needed defensive stops and Stephens had to do his part.

Stephens had a couple tough moments with his tackling angles, but overall did a solid job, especially considering the circumstances. Not only is he a rookie against the Chiefs, but he's also a converted college running back who then went to cornerback before shifting to NFL safety.

"It's pretty amazing because he hasn't played defensive back that much," Harbaugh said. "I thought he played well. He'll look at the tape and he'll say, 'Man, I can do so many things so much better,' which is what I love about him."

Anthony Averett's Pass Breakup Deserves Another Look

It wasn't a squeaky clean game for the Ravens secondary. It never will be for anyone playing against Patrick Mahomes.

But when a big play presents itself, particularly on third down, you have to make them to get the Chiefs off the field.

With the Chiefs leading, 35-30, early in the fourth quarter and facing a third-and-9 from their own 36-yard line, Mahomes targeted his top wide receiver – Tyreek Hill.

The Ravens used a lot of tactics to try to take away Hill, but this time, it was Averett locked in one-on-one coverage. Now a starter with Marcus Peters (knee) out, Averett stayed in Hill's back pocket and got the pass deflection.

The Chiefs were forced to punt and the Ravens took the lead on the next drive.

"That was a big-time play against a great quarterback and receiver with a really good, well-timed route," Harbaugh said. "He played like a very good starting corner out there."

Related Content

news

After Rousing Victory, Ravens Will Lean On Their Resiliency

The Ravens refuse to let injuries or tough situations shake their belief in what they can accomplish this season. 
news

Around the AFC North: T.J. Watt Injured in Steelers Defeat

Baker Mayfield shakes off shoulder injury, but Jarvis Landry to have MRI. Joe Burrow wants to take more shots downfield, says Bears were sitting on routes after throwing three interceptions.
news

What the Chiefs Said After Ravens' Comeback Win

Andy Reid tipped his hat to the Ravens' gameplans. Patrick Mahomes said that was the worst interception of his career.
news

Late for Work 9/20: Ravens Victory Over Chiefs Defied All Odds 

Lamar Jackson proves his 'unshakable value.' John Harbaugh's fourth-down decision impresses pundits. Alejandro Villanueva has a bounce-back game at left tackle.
news

Lamar Jackson Happy to Get Chiefs Monkey Off His Back

After three straight losses to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Lamar Jackson willed his team to a victory on 'Sunday Night Football.'
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Chiefs

Maybe the Ravens have won more important games in terms of standings and playoffs since Lamar Jackson became their quarterback, but I'm not sure they've won one that felt better.
news

Huge Plays By Odafe Oweh Help Deliver Victory

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh caused two turnovers by the Kansas City Chiefs that helped the Ravens secure their 36-35 victory.
news

DeShon Elliott Leaves Chiefs Game With Concussion

Ravens starting safety DeShon Elliott left Sunday night's game late in the second quarter after suffering a concussion while making a tackle. 
news

Ravens Play Omar's Whistle From 'The Wire' Before Introductions

The Ravens paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the Baltimore-based show 'The Wire.'
news

Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Inactive vs. Chiefs

Wide receivers Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay are both active, while Andre Smith is activated from the practice squad. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

In their home opener, the Ravens (0-1) face the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) in a Sunday night showdown.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising