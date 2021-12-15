News & Notes: Ravens Being 'Extra Cautious' With COVID-19

Stopping the Run Would Help Ravens Stop Aaron Rodgers

The Ravens will have their hands full Sunday trying to stop the Green Bay Packers offense led by Aaron Rodgers, an all-time great quarterback. However, containing the Packers' running attack is one of the keys to stopping their offense.

A.J. Dillon (614 yards) and Aaron Jones (599 yards) rank as one of the league's top running combinations, both averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston says the Ravens can't ignore Green Bay's running game in their quest to put pressure on Rodgers.

"They have the big guy [Dillon], he's downhill. And they have speed with [No.] 33 [Jones], and he can do it all," Houston said. "He runs tough. He can run downhill. He has speed. He has great hands. They have some weapons over there.

"We have to make them one-dimensional. We have to stop the run. If we're going to give ourselves any type of hope to win this game, we have to stop the run."

If the Ravens put Rodgers in obvious passing situations, Houston said they still have to rush with discipline due to Rodgers' mobility.

"I think you have to rush as a unit, as a complete unit, everybody on the same page," Houston said. "You have to push the pocket as one group. You can't go on an island and be over there by yourself, because he'll pick that apart. I think he has eyes on the back of his head, because he sees everything upfront while he's looking downfield. He's a special guy."

Rodgers has been playing with a toe injury most of the season, but Houston doesn't believe that will be a factor on Sunday.