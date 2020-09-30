News & Notes: Ravens Opponents are Keying on Mark Andrews 

After watching Mark Andrews catch two touchdown passes in Week 1, opponents have paid even more attention to stopping him.

Andrews had just one catch in Week 2, and in Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pro Bowl tight end was held to three catches for 22 yards.

He was targeted eight times against Kansas City, but Andrews did not make the most of those opportunities. He would like to have several chances back, including a potential touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson that Andrews failed to control after he dove in the end zone.

The chemistry between Andrews and Lamar Jackson is well known, and opponents are rotating coverage toward the Pro Bowl tight end's direction.

"Doubling him, trying to knock us off our pivot," Jackson said. "But it's all good. It's just Week 3. We're going to get better as the season goes on."

It's no surprise that stopping Andrews has become a priority for Baltimore's opponents after he made the Pro Bowl in just his second season. However, even if Andrews is limited, it should not stop the Ravens' offense. Head Coach John Harbaugh said if opponents are denying Andrews, the Ravens must use other weapons to find success.