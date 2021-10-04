News & Notes: Ravens Still Figuring Out Their Running Back Rotation

The Ravens mixed up their running back corps Sunday in Denver, deactivating Ty'Son Williams and bringing Le'Veon Bell up from the practice squad. It was an opportunity to see what the veterans, who were all added via free agency, could do with a full game's worth of work.

Latavius Murray still saw the majority of the action, playing 45 offensive snaps to Bell's 20. Devonta Freeman got six snaps.

None of them broke out, as Murray rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries, including an 11-yard touchdown for the Ravens' first points of the game, Bell had 11 yards on four carries and Freeman had one rush for four yards.

Even leading rusher Lamar Jackson (seven carries, 28 yards) was limited by a Broncos defensive front dead-set on stopping him and Baltimore's ground game. The Ravens capitalized by gashing Denver through the air, but it was tough sledding for the ground attack.

After reviewing the film on Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked if the game provided any clarity on how the Ravens want to divvy up snaps among their running backs.

"The clarity is that they all can play," he said. "That's probably as clear as we are, right now. So, we just have to figure out how they fit together with what we're doing offensively. We're happy with all of those guys, and we'll see as we go."

Harbaugh said Murray made the most of his opportunities and was pleased with what he saw from Bell, who was making his Ravens debut, in pass protection.