News & Notes: Ravens Talk Trash to Each Other in Bye-Week Practice

Ravens Receivers Have Been Remarkably Unselfish

Winning makes everything run smoother, but it's still remarkable how unselfish the Ravens' wide receivers have been this year.

In a record-setting, run-heavy offense, Baltimore's wide receivers saw their targets drop significantly this season. For example, Willie Snead IV had a team-high 62 catches on 95 targets last year. This season, Snead had half the receptions (31) on less-than-half the targets (46).

Tight end Mark Andrews led the Ravens' pass catchers in all four receiving categories: 64 receptions, 98 targets, 852 yards, 10 touchdowns.

Yet nobody heard any complaining from the wideouts this year, which doesn't fit with the perception of those at the position. Of course, they want the ball, but Baltimore's wideouts have helped in many other ways too.

David Culley, who coaches the wide receivers, said it starts with Harbaugh's team-first mantra, but the players deserve a lot of credit too.

"Willie is probably one of the most unselfish receivers I've ever been around – also one of the toughest – and it trickles down from him," Culley said.

"Basically, we have another little motto that we always tell those guys when you play receiver: 'You're a football player first when you walk in that room, not a wide receiver.' A football player blocks, he runs, he tackles, he does all the things. So, we've kind of kept that all year long, and they've kind of taken that and ran with it. The bottom line is, winning is the most important thing, and what do I have to do to win? And sometimes that's not catching the ball."

Even Marquise Brown, the Ravens' first-round pick, has been chipping in more as a blocker recently. That's what Culley pointed to when asked where Brown has made his biggest improvements.

The Ravens started using Brown as a front-side blocker on run plays just so opponents couldn't know which direction a run was going based on where Brown was lined up. Then Baltimore saw the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Brown doing pretty well with it.

"You look at his size and you say he's a little guy, a small guy," Culley said. "He's probably one of the toughest guys we have on this football team."

Culley also said that Brown, who finished the regular season with 46 catches for 584 yards and seven touchdowns, is still dealing with the Lisfranc foot injury he suffered on Dec. 1, 2018.