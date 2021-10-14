News & Notes: Ravens Won't Throw Rashod Bateman Into the Fire 

First-round draft pick Rashod Bateman is now in his third week of practice since returning from groin surgery. While fans, teammates, and coaches are eager to see Bateman on Sundays, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said the rookie will likely be eased into game action whenever he is activated from injured reserve.

"He's looking good," Roman said. "As he ramps in, he should do nothing but get better. I don't think we're going to throw him into the fire for every play. I think we're going to build him into the plan on a week-to-week basis. Rashod's going to have a long and fruitful career. This is just the first step. We will integrate him into the plan when the time is right."

Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) missed his second straight practice Thursday, so Bateman's imminent return may come at an opportune time. However, the Ravens' depth at wide receiver with Devin Duvernay and James Proche has been apparent in recent weeks, and Roman's point about working the rookie in gradually is not surprising.

Jackson said building chemistry with Bateman during game conditions will be different than working together in practice.

"Things always look good in practice; I've got to see it in the game, once we're actually out there," Jackson said. "I can't really tell you off [the] bat right now."

During training camp, Bateman was impressive while running precise routes and creating separation from defensive backs. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown looks forward to seeing Baltimore add Bateman to the mix soon.