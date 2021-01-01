News & Notes: Sam Koch Expected to Miss First Game Since 2006 

Sam Koch has been the only player to punt for the Ravens in the regular season since 2006, when they drafted him in the sixth round out of Nebraska.

However, Koch's streak of 239 consecutive games is expected to end Sunday. He was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week and Head Coach John Harbaugh does not expect Koch to be available against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I'm pretty sure he's going to be out based on the day count," Harbaugh said. "That's the way I'm reading it right now. I'm just assuming he's not going to be there."

Koch has the NFL's third-longest active consecutive game streak behind Dallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur (252 games) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (240). Koch set the Ravens franchise record earlier this season.

Harbaugh said he expects Koch to be available next week should the Ravens make the playoffs.

The Ravens signed Johnny Townsend this week to be ready to punt in Cincinnati. Townsend hasn't punted in an NFL game since 2018, but he was with the Ravens for 11 days in training camp and Harbaugh believes Townsend will adapt quickly.