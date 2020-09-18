News & Notes: Tyus Bowser Looks Forward to Houston Homecoming

"Different people do it differently, but I guess I can only speak to the way we've done it here all these years; it's a collaboration," Harbaugh said. "I'm sure in Bill O'Brien's case, he's not doing the day-to-day work on the front office side; he's coaching the football team. I just think there's too much work for one guy to really do all the work. How they appropriate the decision making is different in each case, but in the end, it has to be a collaboration. People have to work together to be successful. And I do believe that's something that Steve is a big proponent of and Ozzie] was so great at and Eric is so great at, and that's why I appreciate the way we're set up here."