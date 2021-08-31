News & Notes: Wink Martindale Likes How Defense Looks After Dominant Preseason

The Ravens gave up the fewest points (20) and fewest rushing yards per game (57.3) during the preseason.

That's the kind of tone that Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale wanted his group to set. Whether it's training camp, joint practices, preseason or regular season, Martindale wants the Ravens' defense to be stingy, to play with an edge regardless of who's in the game or the opponent.

That mission was accomplished. Now Martindale looks forward to taking that mindset into the regular season.

"I hope it translates well," Martindale said. "All credit to the players, themselves, and how they attacked each game and each practice and each OTA and minicamp and everything else. We talk about those things before the game – about what we want to accomplish in a game – and that was one of them, because we weren't happy with the New Orleans game. If you remember back to that, there were a couple runs that leaked out on us. It was just simple things to fix, and they fixed it, and I was really pleased with our run defense. I was pleased with our defense, overall."

There were many positive takeaways for the Ravens' defense during the preseason, including young players making huge strides. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike looks like he could have a breakout season. Second-year inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison have improved as pass defenders, and they are recognizing offensive tendencies more quickly, which is allowing them to play faster.

Meanwhile, a host of young defensive backs made the 53-man roster, including cornerback Chris Westry and safeties Geno Stone and Ar'Darius Washington. Blessed with so many talented defensive backs, Martindale joked about how he would handle Tuesday's roster cuts.