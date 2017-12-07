NFL Rolls Out #ProBowlVote On Twitter

Dec 07, 2017 at 07:12 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

08_ProBowl_news.jpg


The clock is ticking for fans to vote Ravens into this year's Pro Bowl.

Fan voting closes on Dec. 14, and the NFL has just rolled out another way to get your favorite players into the annual all-star game.

Here's all fans have to do:

  1. Send out a public tweet with the hashtag #ProBowlVote
  2. Include the players' first and last names in the tweet

All retweets count as additional votes, so fans can retweet any tweets from the @Ravens account that include the #ProBowlVote hashtag.

The Ravens will dish out autographed swag throughout the week as part of their 25 Days of Giveaways from players who deserve to make their trip to the game, so make sure to follow the team on Twitter.

