NFL Rolls Out #ProBowlVote On Twitter





The clock is ticking for fans to vote Ravens into this year's Pro Bowl.

Fan voting closes on Dec. 14, and the NFL has just rolled out another way to get your favorite players into the annual all-star game.

Here's all fans have to do:

Send out a public tweet with the hashtag #ProBowlVote Include the players' first and last names in the tweet

All retweets count as additional votes, so fans can retweet any tweets from the @Ravens account that include the #ProBowlVote hashtag.