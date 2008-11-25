Notes: Special Teams Reversal

Nov 25, 2008 at 11:11 AM
ff7858896fb34a7da1846c09f36cf919.jpg


If Ravens fans focused solely on Philadelphia Eagles safety Quintin Demps' 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last week, they would have given a poor evaluation to Baltimore's special teams.

Immediately after the Ravens' 36-7 victory, head coach John Harbaugh would have agreed with them.

But after further review, Harbaugh changed his tone. Delving deeper into the game footage, the coach saw some things to be happy about from the unit.

"I was disappointed with the special teams on the spot after the game, but going back and looking at the tape, I'm pleased with them, believe it or not, because all of the other plays were really good, solid, positive plays," Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference.

The Ravens' special teams made a few critical plays that translated into points.

Most-notable was rookie linebacker Jameel McClain's blocked punt for a safety. The Ravens were clinging to a 10-7 lead in the third quarter, when McClain burst through the middle of Philadelphia's line to stuff punter Sav Rocca's kick in the end zone.

He was able to notch his second safety of the year largely due to Ed Reed

4316bc334f2b47c6822d44c6f63f4f70.jpg

, who occupied Eagles personal protector Sean Considine on the play, freeing up the middle.

Reed and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg actually set up Considine earlier in the game with a similar rush. That time, there was no blocked punt, but it did produce a 10-yard tripping penalty that led to Matt Stover's 44-yard field goal, the first points of the game.

"They made a particular protection adjustment to handle Ed, and Jerry set up a rush two times in a row," Harbaugh stated. "One time it got the tripping penalty when Jameel came through there and got the tripping penalty, which tacked on 10 yards on top of the 17-yard return that Yamon [Figurs] had and set up the field goal early in the game, which was a big part of the game.

"That was big."

Also, Harbaugh pointed out the Ravens' efforts containing explosive punt returner DeSean Jackson, who has one punt return for a touchdown this year.

Jackson fielded five punts, but only averaged 6.0 yards per attempt. His longest was 15 yards. Much of that credit goes to two-time Pro Bowl special teamer Brendon Ayanbadejo

4316bc334f2b47c6822d44c6f63f4f70.jpg

, who led the team with six special teams tackles.

Harbaugh would, however, like to see Baltimore improve returning kickoffs. Yamon Figurs had one kickoff for 21 yards and Jim Leonhard contributed 18 yards on another try.

"Punt coverage was really good," said Harbaugh. "DeSean Jackson was a game breaker. I thought the punt coverage was great. The return game, the punt return game, was solid and we've just got to keep working the kick return game. We're close, [but we need] to make sure we get on our targets and block a little better."

Gaither, Terry Might Play

The Ravens are holding out hope that offensive tackles Adam Terry and Jared Gaither

4316bc334f2b47c6822d44c6f63f4f70.jpg

will be able to play this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

6578d0057e8d475d9d77f609596d5bf5.jpg

Terry was knocked out in the first quarter of Sunday's game with a concussion and did not return. He actually was replaced at left tackle by Gaither, who was an emergency activation to provide depth despite an injured right shoulder.

"We're not ruling them out at this stage," Harbaugh stated. "We think there's a good chance they'll be able to play."

The Ravens were thin as it was across the line. Right tackle Willie Anderson played on the right side with a sprained ankle. Gaither was pulled in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach in favor of the recently-signed Chad Slaughter.

And, left guard Ben Grubbs

4316bc334f2b47c6822d44c6f63f4f70.jpg

even left briefly with an eye injury. He was replaced by rookie David Hale until Grubbs returned.

"Jared Gaither gutted it out throughout the course of the game [and] he played well," Harbaugh explained. "There were a number of little bumps and bruises that guys had that they fought through, but we'll see as we go again this week. We're not, obviously, a completely healthy football team."

Can the Ravens afford any other losses on the offensive line?

"We've got to be able to overcome it, and our guys have been able to do that," the coach continued. "And we've had a lot of injuries this year, but you don't hear our guys breathing a word of it because it's not relevant. We've got to come back with the guys we've got and play, and our guys have done a good job of that."

Points A-Plenty

Monday night's 51-29 win by New Orleans over Green Bay boosted the NFL to the first 800-point weekend in its history. A total of 837 points were scored in the league's 16 Week 12 games, the most ever in a single NFL weekend.

The previous record was 788 points, set three times (September 5, 8-9, 2002; December 5-6, 2004; and December 29-30, 2007).

The Ravens have been doing their part to boost the tally each week, scoring at least 27 points in five of their last six contests.

Games this season are averaging 45.0 points. If that average holds, it would top last season's average of 43.4 and the record average since the 16-game schedule was instituted in 1978 of 43.7 points per game in 1983.

Notable

Currently, linebacker Ray Lewis

4316bc334f2b47c6822d44c6f63f4f70.jpg

, safety Ed Reed

4316bc334f2b47c6822d44c6f63f4f70.jpg

and fullback Le'Ron McClain

4316bc334f2b47c6822d44c6f63f4f70.jpg

lead their respective positions in Pro Bowl voting. Visit the Pro Bowl Bound? section and vote for the Ravens in the Pro Bowl. … Linebacker Antwan Barnes had an original tackle on running back Brian Westbrook in the third quarter by pulling him down for a 2-yard loss by his jock strap. "I think it's probably a testament to the resiliency of some the football equipment that they're putting on nowadays," Harbaugh joked. … Harbaugh was impressed by Reed's two interceptions against the Eagles, one of which he returned 108 yards for a touchdown and an NFL-record. "Ed has been doing that for a long time in his career, and probably the first time this year where he's had one of those kinds of games, where he basically takes over the football game," the coach admitted. "It was fun to watch. It was fun to watch, me being here for the first time, to see it first-hand."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Offensive Woes Continue for 1-2 Steelers

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney combine for 11 quarterback hits in Browns victory. The Bengals are 2-1 and JaMarr Chase is thriving.
news

Late for Work 9/27: Justin Tucker Shocks the World With Record-Breaking Field Goal

Did the Ravens avoid a delay of game penalty prior to Tucker's field goal? Tackling continues to be an issue for the Ravens' defense. Devin Duvernay scores first receiving touchdown after earlier fumble. Coaching staff prepared defense for Lions' flea-flicker attempt.
news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in Detroit

Add a huge brick to Justin Tucker's Hall of Fame candidacy. Equally incredible, just not as historic, was the play that gave Tucker a chance to make history.
news

What John Harbaugh Said to Marquise Brown After His Drops

Sunday's game was loaded with missed opportunities and mistakes by the Ravens, but their perseverance showed with another improbable victory.
news

Justin Tucker Explains How He Hit His Record-Setting Game-Winner

Justin Tucker beat the Detroit Lions again, except this time from an NFL record 66 yards.
news

Eight Years Ago, Justin Tucker Became a Legend in Detroit

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker earned Head Coach John Harbaugh's trust when he made a 61-yard field goal in Detroit in 2013.
news

Jimmy Smith Is Active Against Lions

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is active. Josh Bynes is among four players activated from the practice squad. 
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Lions

The Ravens will head to Detroit for a Week 3 game at Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens' unique offense can't be fun to prepare for, especially on a short week. The importance of depth.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Lions

Lamar Jackson and DeShon Elliott returned to practice Friday as full participants. Ronnie Stanley and Derek Wolfe have been ruled out against Detroit. Pernell McPhee and Chris Board are questionable. 
news

Ravens Place Four Defensive Players on Reserve/COVID-19

Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Update on Derek Wolfe

Patrick Queen continues to set high standards for his play. Defensive Backs Coach D'Anton Lynn will coach against his father in Detroit. 
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising