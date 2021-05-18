Odafe Oweh Feels He's Learning and Improving Fast

That made it more interesting to watch Wilkins and other coaches working off to the side with Oweh during Saturday's minicamp practice. Oweh is like a gem the coaches are trying to polish. They want to give him every chance to shine.

Head Coach John Harbaugh loves Oweh's approach, and while he is being loaded with information, the coaches don't want him to overthink his playmaking instincts on the field.

"That's part of the art to the whole thing – we want him to play fast," Harbaugh said. "We could put a period after that. Let's do that. And if we're going to make a mistake along the way – I think it goes for really any rookie – make it going full speed. We want to play 100 miles an hour, so let's do that. Then we'll work back from there, in terms of our assignments and responsibilities. He's also a very smart player, and he picks things up quickly. [He has] a nice demeanor. You saw him out there today, works extremely hard. I do think he'll pick things up quickly."

Oweh's competitive nature is another plus. He hasn't forgotten that some people didn't expect him to be a first-round pick. He didn't start playing football until midway through high school, and despite being a disruptive force on defense at Penn State, Oweh didn't register a sack last season.

However, don't suggest to Oweh that he "snuck" into the first round as the 31st-overall pick.

"In my mind, I feel like I went right where I was supposed to be," Oweh said. "I don't feel like I snuck into anything, but I feel like Baltimore is my home, was where I was supposed to be, where God wanted me to be."

Oweh's demeanor suggests that he won't be intimidated when he competes against veterans during training camp and the regular season. Edge rushers study other edge rushers, looking for pass-rushing techniques to incorporate into their games. But revealing Oweh's favorite NFL pass rushers is something he longer wishes to discuss.