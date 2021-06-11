Odafe Oweh Signs Rookie Contract With Ravens

Though he did not take up football until his junior year of high school, Oweh blossomed into one of college football's most athletic edge rushers. His off-the-charts performance during his Pro Day at Penn State only enhanced his draft stock, and the Ravens selected Oweh (31st overall) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (27th) with their first-rounds picks.

Baltimore has high hopes for Oweh as both a pass rusher and run defender, and he has been committed to learning quickly during rookie camp and OTAs in his quest to make an impact as a rookie.

"That's probably what I've learned the most with the Ravens organization – that they pride themselves on trying to perfect your craft, and I'm doing that every single practice, every single second of practice," Oweh said. "Outside of practice, I'm in here early, and we leave late. So, that's probably what I've learned the most."

Oweh is eager to answer pre-draft criticism for not having a sack last season at Penn State. Scouts consistently raved about Oweh's overall impact on the game and his prowess as both a run defender and pass rusher. Now Oweh plans to let his play back his credentials as a first-round pick.

"In my mind, I feel like I went right where I'm supposed to be," Oweh said. "I don't feel like I snuck into anything, but I feel like Baltimore is my home, was where I was supposed to be."