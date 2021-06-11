Odafe Oweh Signs Rookie Contract With Ravens

Jun 11, 2021 at 11:23 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061121-Oweh

Odafe Oweh enjoys putting quarterbacks on the ground, but he spent Friday morning putting pen to paper.

The Ravens' outside linebacker from Penn State signed his rookie contract, another step in his rapid rise from football novice in high school to NFL first-round draft pick.

Though he did not take up football until his junior year of high school, Oweh blossomed into one of college football's most athletic edge rushers. His off-the-charts performance during his Pro Day at Penn State only enhanced his draft stock, and the Ravens selected Oweh (31st overall) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (27th) with their first-rounds picks.

Baltimore has high hopes for Oweh as both a pass rusher and run defender, and he has been committed to learning quickly during rookie camp and OTAs in his quest to make an impact as a rookie.

"That's probably what I've learned the most with the Ravens organization – that they pride themselves on trying to perfect your craft, and I'm doing that every single practice, every single second of practice," Oweh said. "Outside of practice, I'm in here early, and we leave late. So, that's probably what I've learned the most."

Oweh is eager to answer pre-draft criticism for not having a sack last season at Penn State. Scouts consistently raved about Oweh's overall impact on the game and his prowess as both a run defender and pass rusher. Now Oweh plans to let his play back his credentials as a first-round pick.

"In my mind, I feel like I went right where I'm supposed to be," Oweh said. "I don't feel like I snuck into anything, but I feel like Baltimore is my home, was where I was supposed to be."

Six of the eight players in Baltimore's 2021 draft class have signed – Oweh, Bateman, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and three fifth-round picks (defensive back Shaun Wade, outside linebacker Dealin Hayes and tight end/fullback Ben Mason). Still to be signed are two third-round picks, guard Ben Cleveland and defensive back Brandon Stephens. Cleveland and Stephens both participated in rookie camp and OTAs.

