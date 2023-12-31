Odell Beckham Jr. Boosts Ravens With Insane Sideline Catch

Dec 31, 2023 at 03:07 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Odell Catch
Nick Wass/AP Photo
WR Odell Beckham Jr.

It wasn't with one hand, but Odell Beckham Jr. made a vintage OBJ catch Sunday for the Ravens.

Against tight coverage, Beckham twisted his body and hauled in Lamar Jackson's deep pass over his head along with right sideline while dragging both feet before going out of bounds.

The catch was so unbelievable that Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel (unsuccessfully) challenged it.

It was the most improbable completion of Jackson's career, per Next Gen Stats, with an expected completion probability of 13.3%.

Beckham's catch set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Gus Edwards on the next play, giving the Ravens their first lead of the game, 14-10, in the second quarter.

This week, Beckham talked to reporters about his mindset down the stretch and entering the playoffs.

"Whatever happened in the regular season, it doesn't matter at this point," Beckham said. "You could have no catches; you can have 150. It really doesn't matter. It's about what you can do in the next couple of games. How do you want to be remembered? [Will you have] legendary moments and things of that matter?"

It's safe to say this was one of those moments.

That was just the start of the theatrics for the Ravens in the second quarter, and Beckham's teammates outdid him with the one-handed snags.

Roquan Smith intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with one hand and tight end Isaiah Likely made a one-handed snag on fourth-and-7 and took it 35 yards for a touchdown.

