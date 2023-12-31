Odell Beckham Jr. Boosts Ravens With Insane Sideline Catch

Beckham's catch set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Gus Edwards on the next play, giving the Ravens their first lead of the game, 14-10, in the second quarter.

"Whatever happened in the regular season, it doesn't matter at this point," Beckham said. "You could have no catches; you can have 150. It really doesn't matter. It's about what you can do in the next couple of games. How do you want to be remembered? [Will you have] legendary moments and things of that matter?"