Odell Beckham Jr. Loves Being on Winning Side vs. Rams

Even when Beckham made a mistake Sunday, it sometimes worked in his favor. Beckham made a sweet double-move on his 46-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, but admitted the play did not transpire as the Ravens drew it up.

"The good news is I scored. The bad news is I ran the wrong route," Beckham said.

However, Beckham is enjoying working with the Ravens' playmakers to help the entire offense click. Four different Ravens had at least four catches against the Rams, and on Zay Flowers' 21-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, Nelson Agholor ran a crossing pattern that caused a Rams safety to follow him, creating an opening for Flowers.

"It's just a mentality we have in our room," Beckham said. "If I score, Zay scored. If Zay scored, Nelly scored. If Nelly scored, Ty (Wallace) scored. We're doing exactly what we need to do to have each other be successful."

Two seasons ago while playing for the Rams, Beckham came into M&T Bank Stadium and scored the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Ravens.

On Sunday, he helped the Ravens beat the Rams, and once again he left smiling. Beckham likes to win, no matter who he plays for.