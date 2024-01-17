Odell Beckham Jr. on Playoffs: 'I'm Always Intense When It Comes to This'

The chance to play with Jackson is a major reason Beckham signed with Baltimore. They talked about winning a championship together and building chemistry as the season progressed. Jackson is pleased with how that process played out.

"I believe he has been getting better each and every week throughout the offseason to returning to the player he once was," Jackson said. "Like I said, all year he has been. But, as the playoffs start rolling, he will definitely be one of the guys."

His chemistry solid with Jackson, Beckham hopes a championship follows. He hasn't noticed any change with the Ravens' quarterback during the bye, just a continuation of the focus Jackson has displayed all season.

"His eyes are on that prize," Beckham said. "If anything he looks even more focused and locked in than ever. He's the leader, the heart and soul of this team, and we're just trying to find a way to scratch off another victory."

Beckham isn't looking beyond Saturday's game and considers the Texans a formidable opponent, a different team than the one Baltimore defeated 25-9 in Week 1. However, in Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals, Beckham already had a touchdown catch before his second-quarter injury and may have been on his way to winning the game's Most Valuable Player Award.

After waiting two years to get back to the playoffs, it's an opportunity Beckham doesn't plan to waste.

"Odell has been through so much, and he's worked so hard, and it hasn't been easy," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "There is a lot of pain involved there over the course of the last two years, and even throughout the course of the season, in terms of working through the different challenges.