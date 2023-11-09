Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Ravens Practice

Rain showers soaked Ravens practice Thursday, but it appears nothing will rain on Odell Beckham Jr.'s first game against his former Cleveland Browns.

Beckham returned to the practice field Thursday after getting a day off Wednesday. Beckham was listed with a (rest/knee) designation.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce is not practicing for a second straight day due to illness. Pierce did walk onto the field in street clothes during the early portion of practice open to reporters.

Right tackle Morgan Moses is practicing again.