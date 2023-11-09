Presented by

Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Ravens Practice

Nov 09, 2023 at 02:20 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Rain showers soaked Ravens practice Thursday, but it appears nothing will rain on Odell Beckham Jr.'s first game against his former Cleveland Browns.

Beckham returned to the practice field Thursday after getting a day off Wednesday. Beckham was listed with a (rest/knee) designation.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce is not practicing for a second straight day due to illness. Pierce did walk onto the field in street clothes during the early portion of practice open to reporters.

Right tackle Morgan Moses is practicing again.

It will be Beckham's first time playing against the Browns since he spent two-plus years there before being released (2019-2021). He missed the Week 4 game in Cleveland because of an ankle injury.

