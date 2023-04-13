Odell Beckham Jr. Explains Why He Chose the Ravens

The Ravens had been in contact with Beckham for months, a long courtship that began last October when Beckham was sitting out the 2022 season with a torn ACL. Beckham was always interested in Baltimore, but he had other suitors including the New York Jets, who had planned to meet with Beckham on April 10.

Instead, the Ravens agreed to contract terms with Beckham on Easter Sunday, the day before he was supposed to meet with the Jets. General Manager Eric DeCosta described the Ravens as the "underdogs" in the Beckham sweepstakes, but relished in the fact that sometimes the underdog wins.

Many factors contributed toBeckham's decision. He is excited about the possibility of playing with Lamar Jackson, he has always respected Head Coach John Harbaugh, he believes the Ravens are built to win. Another factor is that Beckham already has a positive relationship with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken after their one season working together (2019) with the Browns.

That 2019 year with Monken was Beckham's last 1,000-yard season, and he knows people are wondering if he can still be a dominant receiver at age 30 after two torn ACL's. However, the Ravens were impressed after evaluating Beckham's recent workout for NFL teams in Phoenix that was attended by Assistant Wide Receiver Coach Keith Williams.

Once the Ravens studied tape of that workout, they were convinced Beckham could be a major piece of their 2023 offense. Joining the Baltimore gives Beckham a chance for another fresh start, and he wants to reward the Ravens for believing in him.