Orlando Brown Jr. Was Groomed for Left Tackle

But when Brown came to Baltimore, Stanley was already an entrenched Pro Bowl-caliber player entering his third season. There was no way he was playing left tackle for his hometown Ravens – at least not anytime soon. And when Stanley inked a five-year contract extension last week, it appeared Brown might never do it on a full-time basis.

Brown has stepped in for Stanley twice now this season. He played the entire game against Washington at left tackle and then 61 snaps (an average game's worth) versus the Steelers. Both times, he drew positive reviews.

"I think he's done really well. He's done a good job," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Just as important, Brown has earned the trust of MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two sit next to each other in the Ravens locker room, and that bond carries over to the field.

"He's just like a brother to me. We see each other every day. We're working with each other – blood, sweat and tears – each and every day," Jackson said. "We'd like to have Ronnie and have [Brown] at his original spot, but it's all good. It's part of the game – things happen. I feel he'll fit in perfect. He did it all his life."

Brown said shifting from right tackle to left tackle for the one game against Washington was "not easy at all." The muscle memory and technique required to play offensive lineman at a consistently high level in the NFL is off the charts.