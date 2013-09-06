Panic After Loss? No Way.





Suggs and a number of his teammates reminded people not to overlook their opponent Thursday. Manning is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game and the Broncos have realistic Super Bowl aspirations.

"Who do ya'll think we lined up against?" Suggs said. "I think they were favored to win this game. They were already favored to win the Super Bowl. It's a long season, and we're going to play it out."

The Ravens have been the victims of lopsided losses previously. Last year the Houston Texans handed them a 30-point loss in Week 6, and then the Broncos beat them 34-17 in Week 15. After both of those games, the Ravens came back with victories the next week.

"We've all been through this before," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "We've played games like this and we've gotten beat like that. So I don't think we overreact. John [Harbaugh] is an experienced head coach and we've got enough guys on this team experienced with this type of thing that we'll know how to handle it."

"One thing I'll say about this group of guys is we're so resilient that we're going to get it right," tight end Ed Dickson added. "We're going to get it right."

By opening the season on Thursday, the Ravens now have an extended period to prepare for their Week 2 opponent, Cleveland. The Ravens will welcome the Browns to M&T Bank Stadium Sept. 15, and some of the players are already eager to get back on the field.