Panic After Loss? No Way.

Sep 06, 2013 at 08:00 AM
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

06_SuggsPanic_news.jpg


Terrell Suggs sat as his locker and fielded questions from reporters after Thursday's 49-27 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The defensive leader made it clear that as bad as the final score looked in Denver, there isn't an overwhelming concern heading back to Baltimore.

"All this game tells us is that we aren't going to go 16-0," Suggs said. "And I think the whole world knew that going in."

The Week 1 performance was disappointing for the Ravens, as the re-made defense gave up a franchise-record in points and allowed quarterback Peyton Manning to throw seven touchdowns. The defense struggled to slow Manning at all in the second half and the offense could not sustain drives to keep him off the field.

But even with the miscues, Suggs stressed that he has confidence in the team.

"Ain't no panic button. Ain't no worries," Suggs said. "We got some things we have to fix and tighten up, obviously, but do we go in the tank and say the whole season is down the drain? No. It's one game. It's one game."


Suggs and a number of his teammates reminded people not to overlook their opponent Thursday. Manning is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game and the Broncos have realistic Super Bowl aspirations.

"Who do ya'll think we lined up against?" Suggs said. "I think they were favored to win this game. They were already favored to win the Super Bowl. It's a long season, and we're going to play it out."

The Ravens have been the victims of lopsided losses previously. Last year the Houston Texans handed them a 30-point loss in Week 6, and then the Broncos beat them 34-17 in Week 15. After both of those games, the Ravens came back with victories the next week.

"We've all been through this before," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "We've played games like this and we've gotten beat like that. So I don't think we overreact. John [Harbaugh] is an experienced head coach and we've got enough guys on this team experienced with this type of thing that we'll know how to handle it."

 "One thing I'll say about this group of guys is we're so resilient that we're going to get it right," tight end Ed Dickson added. "We're going to get it right."

By opening the season on Thursday, the Ravens now have an extended period to prepare for their Week 2 opponent, Cleveland. The Ravens will welcome the Browns to M&T Bank Stadium Sept. 15, and some of the players are already eager to get back on the field.

"It's Week 1," Suggs said. "We'll see you all again next week."

