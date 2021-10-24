Patrick Mekari Out With Ankle Injury

Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari was ruled out of Sunday's game against Cincinnati with an ankle injury after leaving with 9:20 left in the second quarter.

Mekari limped off the field under his own power, but went directly to the medical tent and then to the locker room. He had been playing extremely well since Week 2 when he took over at right tackle for Alejandro Villanueva, who moved to left tackle in place of injured All-Pro Ronnie Stanley.

Mekari will now have the bye next week to try to get back for the Ravens' Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tyre Phillips, who began the season as the starting left guard, replaced Mekari at right tackle. Phillips suffered a knee injury in Week 1 that landed him on injured reserve, but he was activated Oct. 16.