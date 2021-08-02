Patrick Queen Is 'Way More Comfortable,' Ready For a Big Year

Queen has a lot of experience to guide him now with Ryan, who has coached in the NFL for 18 seasons and is back at it after a year off. Ryan has worked with a lot of talented linebackers, and he views Queen as a special one.

"Not too often do you come into a place with such a great talent and a guy that's just striving for more," Ryan said. "He's such a smart guy. People know he's physical and he's athletic, but you don't realize how smart he is. He's a big thinker."

Ryan called Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's scheme "cutting edge." Queen said "it's a tough defense, I'm not going to lie," but that Ryan is helping.

"He's just making it way simpler than what it has to be, so everything that he's telling me, I'm taking in," Queen said. "And as you see, I can make plays out there in the pass-coverage game. So, I'm just going to keep trusting in him, keep trusting my eyes, keep trusting my instincts, and I'm going to make plays.

"It's tough to get, but once you get it and it clicks … You could see with Chuck [Clark] and DeShon [Elliott] and all those veterans. They're like, 'When it clicks, it clicks.' So, that's just the level I'm trying to get to right now. I'm trying to get to where it clicks and I can just play free. Once I get there, you all will know, for sure."

After the addition of veteran Justin Houston, the Ravens don't have any holes left on their defense. If the unit is going to improve from last year, in which it ranked second in points allowed, the growth will have to come from some of the young, ascending stars such as Queen.