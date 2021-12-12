Patrick Ricard, Jimmy Smith Inactive vs. Browns

Dec 12, 2021 at 11:57 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121221-Inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: FB Pat Ricard; Right: CB Jimmy Smith

Dealing with several injuries, Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard won't be in the lineup Sunday against the Browns.

Ricard (knee/back) is inactive and will miss his first game of the season, subtracting a key blocker from Baltimore's lineup. Ricard to is not only a key part of the running game, but would also help the Ravens offensive line block Cleveland pass rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been sacked an NFL-high 37 times this season.

Ricard was already dealing with a back issue and a knee injury was added to Ricard's injury report on Saturday. He is coming off offseason hip surgery, but Ricard has been tough player to get out of the lineup. He is a devastating blocker who can be used across formations, and his offensive role has increased this season, playing a career-high 342 snaps already.

The Ravens will be without both of their top running game blockers as tight end Nick Boyle (knee) is also inactive and will miss his second straight game. Boyle practiced on a limited basis Friday, but after playing 32 snaps in his season debut in Week 11, he was limited to 10 snaps in Week 12 and didn't play last weekend against the Steelers.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith did not make the trip to Cleveland because of the birth of a child, per CBS.

The Ravens will rely on cornerbacks Anthony Averett (knee) and Chris Westry (thigh), joining Tavon Young and Kevin Seymour in the cornerback rotation. Robert Jackson was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and is active for added cornerback depth.

Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari was ruled out Friday and Tyre Phillips is expected to start in his place. Also inactive for the Ravens is wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger).

For the Browns, top tight ends Harrison Bryant (ankle) and end David Njoku (Reserve/COVID-19) won't play. Two weeks ago against Baltimore, Njoku and Bryant combined for six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Austin Hooper will take over as the Browns' lead tight end on Sunday.

Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome (concussion) and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) were ruled out Friday, while punter Jamie Gillan is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Veteran Dustin Colquitt was signed to replace Gillan as Cleveland's punter for this game. Also inactive are starting safety Ronnie Harrison (ankle), safety Richard LeCounte III and defensive tackle Tommie Togiai.

