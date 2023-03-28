Could Project Pat Get a New-ish Assignment?

Mar 28, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

032823-Ricard
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
FB/DL Pat Ricard

Nick Boyle was one of the league's best blocking tight ends. Now he's a free agent. Josh Oliver stepped into Boyle's shoes last season and developed a strong blocking reputation of his own. Now he's a Minnesota Viking.

So who's next up in the Ravens' lineage of big, physical blocking tight ends? It could be a tweaked assignment for "Project" Patrick Ricard, a four-time repeating Pro Bowl fullback.

The 300-pound Ricard has built a reputation as a punishing blocker, and has done a lot of blocking on the edges already in recent seasons. Often, however, it was in tandem with another tight end. That could still be the case, but Ricard may be utilized more in the traditional in-line tight end role.

Asked who could take over for Oliver Monday at the Owners Meetings, Head Coach John Harbaugh said it's "to be determined."

"Those guys [Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar] are all good in-line blockers, but that's not their bread and butter, so to speak. So, I think Pat, obviously, is a great blocker and can move and do some things," Harbaugh said.

"That will be the task of [Offensive Coordinator] Todd [Monken] and the offensive coaches – to figure out the best way to use the guys we have and then develop those young guys as in-line blockers, as well. And it's moving parts; you move guys around and play to their strengths."

Andrews has improved significantly as an in-line blocker since he first entered the league. But he's also been Baltimore's top pass catcher the past two seasons, and could be again in 2023.

Likely entered the league as almost a hybrid tight end/receiver. Kolar has the size at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds with room to add more bulk, but he too was a more effective receiver than blocker in college.

There have been questions about how much Monken would deploy a traditional fullback, but he is known for finding ways to utilize every player's talent. Ricard is certainly not traditional, and that strength could be an important ingredient on the 2023 Ravens offense, even if it isn't as run-heavy as it has been in recent years.

"I'm very excited about Todd Monken," Harbaugh said. "We're in the lab right now building the offense and putting it together with the terminology and the plays and things like that. That's what you focus on as a coach."

Related Content

news

Sashi Brown: Ravens Awaiting Word on Possibility of International Game in 2023

President Sashi Brown said the Ravens have not been notified by the NFL about playing in London next season.

news

Late for Work 3/28: Joey Porter Jr. Named Perfect Draft Fit for Ravens

The Ravens are among the teams that have lost the most talent this offseason. Would the Ravens trading for Dalvin Cook make sense?

news

John Harbaugh Outlines Left Guard Competition

Head Coach John Harbaugh discussed the team's multiple options at left guard after Ben Powers' departure in free agency.

news

John Harbaugh Gives Update on Rashod Bateman's Injury

Head Coach John Harbaugh is pleased with Rashod Bateman's recovery from foot surgery and his outlook for next season.

news

John Harbaugh Talks About Lamar Jackson's Tweets

Lamar Jackson tweeted that he requested a trade on March 2. John Harbaugh said the Ravens are still building the offense around Jackson.

news

Dick Cass Inducted Into Baltimore Sun Business and Civic Hall of Fame

President Emeritus Dick Cass, one of Baltimore's most respected civic leaders, has been named to the 2023 class of the Baltimore Sun Business and Civic Hall of Fame.

news

Late for Work 3/27: What Nelson Agholor Will Bring to Ravens Offense

Kyle Hamilton has 'Pro Bowl potential' in Year 2. Hiring of Todd Monken listed as the Ravens' best offseason move.

news

50 Words Or Less: The Start of Wide Receiver Improvement

Analyzing the Ravens' wide receiver options still remaining, Calais Campbell's chances of returning, and one under-the-radar source of improvement in 2023.

news

Ravens Agree to Deal With Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor

The former first-round pick posted 362 receiving yards last season for the New England Patriots.

news

Late for Work 3/24: Reports: Ravens Not in Running for DeAndre Hopkins; Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Deal With Jets

Calais Campbell reportedly visited with the Jaguars. Looking at realistic and unrealistic first-round options for the Ravens. Baltimore trades out of the first round in Pro Football Focus' three-round mock draft.

news

Longtime Ravens Executive Kevin Byrne Wins Award of Excellence From Hall of Fame

After his distinguished career as Executive Vice President of Public and Community Relations, Kevin Byrne has been named an Award of Excellence winner by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising