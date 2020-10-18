Penalties, Mistakes Leave Ravens With More Work During Bye

"It's always unfortunate when we shoot ourselves in the foot," Brown said. "That's something that Coach 'Harbs' has been on us about since Day One – since I've been here – even before I've been here. We've got to do a better job of making sure that we play more efficient and don't shoot ourselves in the foot."

On the Ravens' first drive of the second half, a false start by tight end Mark Andrews backed the Ravens up on a key third-and-4, then Lamar Jackson took a sack for an 11-yard loss, knocking the Ravens out of field-goal range. The Eagles scored on a long 74-yard touchdown run two plays later.

That's an example of how much of Sunday's game went. The Ravens would have control, but a mistake would leave the door open for the Eagles.

The mistakes weren't just on offense, the defense was dominant for the first half, but contributed some penalties and mistakes in the Eagles' 28 second-half points.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee had a gift-wrapped interception bounce off his hands at the end of the first half. Campbell had a standout game with three sacks, but a roughing the passer penalty at the end of the first half gave the Eagles a shot at a 52-yard field goal that could have been the difference (it was missed). A roughing the passer penalty on a third-down incompletion by Jihad Ward in the fourth quarter gave Philadelphia a new set of downs that they used to score a touchdown.