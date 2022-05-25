Late for Work 5/25: Peter King Says Ravens Will Rebound, Challenge for AFC North Title

Two National Pundits Say Ravens Are Primed to Rebound

As noted in yesterday's Late for Work, the Ravens were described as the NFL's biggest boom-or-bust team by a Bleacher Report writer.

King said the healthy return of a number of key players and the addition of a highly touted draft class will have the Ravens back in contention after their once-promising 2021 season was derailed by an unreal amount of injuries.

"All who would say, Baltimore's in decline, Greg Roman's a dinosaur coordinator, the defense doesn't have a dominator on the front seven, who knows about the future of Lamar Jackson, I hear you," wrote King, who placed the Ravens at No. 8 in his power rankings. "But I look at the Ravens this way: They won 12 in 2020, they beat Tennessee on the road in the playoffs, and they got murdered by injuries last year. That counts.

"I say they're back, and I say they'll challenge the Bengals for the division. Week 18, by the way: Ravens at Bengals. Game 272? Don't bet against it."

Rosenthal said he expects the Ravens to get back to the smashmouth brand of football that has been their trademark.

"Remember those first five games last season, when Lamar Jackson threw the ball all over the field? That's not how this team is set up to operate," Rosenthal wrote. "There is something funny about one of the most analytic-minded organizations being set up so well to run and stop the run.

"After one of the worst seasons of injury luck ever, the Ravens are primed to rebound."

Rosenthal added: "The offensive line looks very strong and ready to be among the best run-blocking units in football with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards supporting Jackson. The addition of center Tyler Linderbaum figures to mean more zone concepts for the Ravens, as if their running game needed to be any more versatile."

King said the biggest issue facing the Ravens is the hole at wide receiver where Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was. Rosenthal also cited wide receiver as a concern, but he feels the Ravens have a player on the roster who can fill Brown's role.