Poe's Pups - Dior

Meet Dior! A loyal, playful, and loving companion who can become your little shadow! Dior is 5 years old, 44 pounds, and full of snuggles and love to give anyone who comes her way. She is a curious girl and loves to learn new things. She has been doing wonderful with house training and has shown great improvement in the crate and dealing with being alone, although she will still need encouragement from her adoptive family!

She has done great on walks and is very polite to any dogs or people she may pass! She has very calm behavior on walks shows just how polite she truly is! She has also done well with kids aged 7 to 9 in a previous foster home, and would do great with a potential doggie roommate.