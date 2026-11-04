Poe's Pups - Sicily

Right now, she is thriving in her foster home. She lives near Patterson Park, and on walks she passes by all the dogs, squirrels, and leftover Halloween candy. She's most focused on smelling everything, and if something catches her eye, she is easily redirected. In her foster home, she loves playing with her toys, especially a maple bacon flavored bone and a once-fully-stuffed cow. She knows many basic commands and has picked up the routine of her foster home within just a few days! Her curiosity leads her to following people around as they cook, clean, and live their lives. She is perfectly polite, doesn't bark at all, and wiggles herself close to you to steal a little kiss. Once you settle on the couch, she is right in front of you nuzzling up for pets and belly rubs. She might even convince you to invite her onto the couch for snuggles! Sicily is also perfectly comfortable being left alone, uncrated, for the entirety of a workday without incident! She truly is a catch!