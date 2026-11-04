Mailbag: Why Did the Ravens Reportedly Trade for Jacoby Brissett?

Mink: Your mentality is exactly the opposite of the Ravens' mentality. They aren't waiving the white flag just because Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) are out.
Yes, the Ravens obviously had a major need when their top two quarterbacks went down, but I think they did a good job of pivoting to give themselves a better chance of still making the playoffs. The Ravens are 4-4. They're only two games back of the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers with nine games to go. This season is far from over.
Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will start against the Jaguars tomorrow night and will do everything he can to help the Ravens pull out a victory. But Jacoby Brissett is an 11-year veteran who, assuming the reported trade is finalized, gives the offense a better chance at sustained success.
Brissett has started 73 career games. He threw for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns last year. He's a proven commodity who just so happened to become available when the Arziona Cardinals demoted him to No. 3 on their quarterback depth chart, despite the fact that Brissett was on pace to throw for more than 3,600 yards this season.
Brissett has a track record of protecting the football. He can air it out if needed. He's a veteran who can operate the offense efficiently and let his playmakers shine. That's what the Ravens need as they are forced to adjust their winning formula, as Head Coach Jesse Minter outlined this week.
I don't agree with your "realistic" outlook on the remainder of the Ravens' season. Lamar is a phenomenal player, but this team isn't going to fold without him.
Brown: Thursday reports that the Ravens will trade for Brissett indicates Baltimore is still a buyer, not seller.
Despite Jackson's injury and pending surgery, the Ravens are not moving like they plan to begin a major in-season makeover. Several wins in November would keep Baltimore very much in the playoff picture, especially if Jackson were to return later this year. The Ravens end the regular season with four straight games against AFC North opponents and will have legitimate hope if they remain within striking distance.
The Ravens will have major decisions this offseason about many of their veterans and may get phone calls inquiring about some of the players you mentioned. Perhaps they will hear an offer that's too good to refuse. But my hunch is that Baltimore won't part with much veteran talent between now and Tuesday.
Mink: The Ravens' offensive line had a rough day in Buffalo, giving up 15 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. The absence of rookie guard Vega Ioane (knee) certainly didn't help, and he's slated to return this week.
The reason why they haven't pursued more offensive linemen via trade or otherwise, and why I don't think they will, is because the Ravens have already invested heavily on the interior of their offensive line. They signed veteran left guard John Simpson to a significant three-year, reported $30 million deal in free agency. They traded a 2028 second-round pick and more for center Cam Jurgens. They used a first-round pick on Ioane. The Ravens aren't replacing either of their tackles, Ronnie Stanley or Roger Rosengarten. So where would another starting-caliber offensive lineman play?
The fact of the matter is, the Ravens have good players on their offensive line. Injuries have absolutely hampered the group, as well as its all-important cohesiveness. Hopefully, they can gain traction now with everybody healthy.
Simply put, the offensive line needs to collectively play better, especially considering the quarterback situation. The Ravens need to get their ground game rolling again and do a better job giving the quarterback time to operate.
Brown: There's no question the Ravens must improve defensively to win consistently. They've given up 35 and 36 points, respectively, in their last two games. That's not a sustainable formula for winning, especially with Jackson's explosiveness missing from the lineup.
Every game takes on its own identity, but here are some things I'd point to for Baltimore's second-half defensive woes. There have been some costly breakdowns in pass coverage. Poor tackling has been an issue. Baltimore's recent offensive struggles have resulted in more time of possession for opponents, giving them more opportunities to attack Baltimore's defense. Opponents have made successful adjustments during the game that have given the Ravens problems.
That's a lot of issues, but the Ravens blanked the Cincinnati Bengals for one half and held the Cleveland Browns scoreless for almost three quarters. I believe the Ravens are capable of closing more games defensively, as they did against the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons. However, an improved pass rush and forcing more takeaways moving forward would help immensely. Kyle Hamilton's walk-off interception against Atlanta and the Ravens' strong pass rush late in that game is a blueprint for success.