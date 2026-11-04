Mailbag: Why Did the Ravens Reportedly Trade for Jacoby Brissett?

Mink: Your mentality is exactly the opposite of the Ravens' mentality. They aren't waiving the white flag just because Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) are out.

Yes, the Ravens obviously had a major need when their top two quarterbacks went down, but I think they did a good job of pivoting to give themselves a better chance of still making the playoffs. The Ravens are 4-4. They're only two games back of the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers with nine games to go. This season is far from over.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will start against the Jaguars tomorrow night and will do everything he can to help the Ravens pull out a victory. But Jacoby Brissett is an 11-year veteran who, assuming the reported trade is finalized, gives the offense a better chance at sustained success.

Brissett has started 73 career games. He threw for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns last year. He's a proven commodity who just so happened to become available when the Arziona Cardinals demoted him to No. 3 on their quarterback depth chart, despite the fact that Brissett was on pace to throw for more than 3,600 yards this season.

Brissett has a track record of protecting the football. He can air it out if needed. He's a veteran who can operate the offense efficiently and let his playmakers shine. That's what the Ravens need as they are forced to adjust their winning formula, as Head Coach Jesse Minter outlined this week.