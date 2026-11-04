Reports: Ravens Trading for Jacoby Brissett

The Ravens are reportedly finalizing a trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the wake of injuries to Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe).

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is not expected to be completed until the weekend, meaning Brissett would be slated to make his Ravens debut the following Monday versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano will still make his first NFL start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.

Brissett, 33, is an 11-year veteran with 73 career starts under his belt. He started the first eight games of this season for the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

However, Brissett was benched in favor of Gardner Minshew II last Sunday in the Cardinals' comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys. Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur announced Monday that Brissett would be the team's No. 3 quarterback moving forward behind Minshew II and third-round rookie Carson Beck.

That made Brissett available, and the Ravens reportedly pounced. Terms of the trade have not been reported. Brissett had just a $1.3 million base salary entering this season, per Spotrac.