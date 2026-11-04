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Reports: Ravens Trading for Jacoby Brissett

Nov 04, 2026 at 03:13 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett
Julio Cortez/AP Photo
Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett

The Ravens are reportedly finalizing a trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the wake of injuries to Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe).

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is not expected to be completed until the weekend, meaning Brissett would be slated to make his Ravens debut the following Monday versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano will still make his first NFL start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.

Brissett, 33, is an 11-year veteran with 73 career starts under his belt. He started the first eight games of this season for the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

However, Brissett was benched in favor of Gardner Minshew II last Sunday in the Cardinals' comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys. Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur announced Monday that Brissett would be the team's No. 3 quarterback moving forward behind Minshew II and third-round rookie Carson Beck.

That made Brissett available, and the Ravens reportedly pounced. Terms of the trade have not been reported. Brissett had just a $1.3 million base salary entering this season, per Spotrac.

Brissett had his finest season last year, in which he threw for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 starts with the Cardinals. He also threw just eight interceptions and has historically done a good job of protecting the football.

Brissett also spent the past two seasons with Ravens Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork in Arizona, which would give Brissett a leg up in learning the Ravens' playbook quickly.

It's a clear signal from the Ravens that they intend to remain in the AFC playoff hunt despite Jackson's injury with nine games remaining (eight after Thursday night).

Head Coach Jesse Minter spoke this week about changing the Ravens' winning formula, likely to one in which they will need their defense and running game to step up. Adding Brissett would provide an experienced veteran who can operate the offense efficiently and keep the passing game explosive.

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